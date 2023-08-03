Sun Bear stands on hind feet in humanlike manner, called "Natural Behavior" by Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire, UK

A pair of sun bears have moved in to a brand new habitat at the Paradise Wildlife Park in the U.K., and visitors are marveling at their human-like tendency to stand on their hind legs. A video shared by the zoo shows a sun bear walking on its hind legs. The stance is a “natural behavior” for “a greater view of their surroundings or [to] smell far-off objects,” the zoo said in a statement. “They also try to intimidate their enemies by displaying the chest patch if threatened.” Two sun bears, Kyra and Inderea, recently moved into the new Sun Bear Heights habitat. Sun Bear Heights and Jaguar Jungle opened to visitors on April 1 after being delayed by COVID-19 and Brexit, zoo officials said. The Jaguar Jungle will see the return of resident jaguars Kumal and Kedera, who have been living at The Big Cat Sanctuary since work began on their habitat before the pandemic. Sun Bear Heights, meanwhile, is introducing sun bears, binturongs and Asian small-clawed otters in a mixed habitat. Zoo officials said the new habitats will introduce visitors to the culture of the Pantanal of Brazil, the world’s largest tropical wetland, and the jungles of Southeast Asia. The zoo said the new animals will be “ambassadors” for their wild counterparts, to help teach about the need for conservation, and may become part of an international breeding program. Native to the lowland forests of Southeast Asia, sun bears are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List due to the illegal bear bile farm trade, the zoo said. Bears are poached from the wild and held in cages, where the bile from their gallbladders is extracted in “horrific ways” for use in traditional Asian medicines, the zoo said. “It is believed that there could still be as many as 20,000 sun bears, moon bears and brown bears being kept in illegal bear bile farms today,” the zoo said. The public opening of the new habitat coincided with Paradise Wildlife Park’s 39th anniversary, and the start of the final year before the family-run zoo rebrands as Hertfordshire Zoo on April 1, 2024. Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX