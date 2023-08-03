Student crash victim's coffin is carried outside family home ahead of Dublin funeral

The coffin of Dlava Mohamed was carried outside the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan ahead of her funeral at the Clonskeagh Mosque and Culture Centre in Dublin at 1.30pm on Thursday, and she will be laid to rest in Newcastle Muslim Cemetery. Dlava, 16, and Kiea McCann, 17, both students at Largy College in Clones, were killed, and three others were injured on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly, Co. Monaghan, after a road traffic collision at around 6.45pm on Monday. A coach transporting family and friends of the teenager followed the cortege as it began the journey to Dublin.