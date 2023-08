Crash victim, Dlava Mohamed, seen arriving at Clonskeagh Mosque for funeral, this morning. Dlava, 16. student at Largy College in Clones, was killed on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly, Co. Monaghan, after a road traffic collision at around 6.45pm on Monday. A coach transporting family and friends of the teenager followed the cortege as it began the journey to Dublin.