Striking Stunt Actors Ride Motorcycles During "Stunt Strikes Back" Picket In Los Angeles

A fleet of motorcycle riders joined striking writers and actors on the picket line at Fox Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Some 160,000 actors represented by SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 14, joining more than 11,000 writers in the film and television industry on the picket lines for the first double strike since 1960.

SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America each voted to strike after their respective contract negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios including Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony.

One sticking point for SAG-AFTRA was studios’ desire to own AI scans of actors and use them in perpetuity without consent or compensation for each use.

At a press conference announcing the strike, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, revealed that studios “proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation.”

At the same time, striking actors and writers are fighting back against the low pay for streaming movies and shows, and lack of residuals. Viewership for streaming content is not typically revealed by streamers, unlike TV ratings or box office numbers, and those working on the most successful streaming content do not get residual compensation commensurate to similarly successful projects in traditional TV and film.

“You cannot change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect the contract to change too,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in an impassioned speech announcing the strike. “We’re not going to keep doing incremental changes on a contract that no longer honors what is happening right now with this business model that was foisted upon us.”

In a statement announcing the writers’ strike, which began on May 2, the WGA said “the companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce.”

“From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a ‘day rate’ in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession,” the WGA said.

