Streamline swollen squad and sort strikeforce – tasks facing Mauricio Pochettino

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will find he has a daunting in-tray once he gets to work at Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to bounce back from the wreckage of this season. The job presents as many opportunities as it does challenges and a coach of Pochettino’s charisma, calibre and character will relish trying to mould solutions out of the current malaise. Here, the PA news agency looks at what the former Tottenham and Paris St Germain boss has to get to grips with.