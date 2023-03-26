Stephen Kenny urges Republic to meet France with ‘fire and ice’ in Dublin clash
PA Media
Stephen Kenny has challenged the Republic of Ireland to meet the might of France with “fire and ice” if they are to avoid a “slow death” in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier. Ireland welcome the beaten World Cup finalists, who opened their account with a 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands on Friday, to the Aviva Stadium on Monday evening knowing they will have to be at their very best to take anything from the game.