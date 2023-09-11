Stephen Kenny reacts to disappointing Ireland defeat as qualification hangs by a thread
Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst effectively ended the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualification hopes as the Netherlands came from behind to win in Dublin. On a night when Ireland simply had to win, they flew at the Dutch and took an early lead when Adam Idah nervelessly converted a fourth-minute penalty awarded for handball against Virgil van Dijk. Post-match press conference with Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.