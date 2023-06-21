Stepfather and mother sentenced over ‘merciless’ murder of five-year-old in Newtownabbey

The heartbroken family of a five-year-old girl murdered by her stepfather said her “young and innocent life” was “cruelly taken away”. Abdul Wahab and Aleksandra Wahab were jailed at Belfast Crown Court today over the "brutal, merciless and outrageous" killing of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska. Nadia was fatally assaulted in her Fernagh Drive home in Newtownabbey in December 2019. Abdul Wahab (35), the child’s stepfather, was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for Nadia’s murder.