Stars pay tribute to striking writers at pre-recorded 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Several winners at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards paid tribute to striking Hollywood writers during an oddly muted pre-recorded ceremony. This year’s live event, which honours fan favourites on the big and small screens, was cancelled at the last minute amid the major industry strike. Show bosses said they were “pivoting away from a live show” as they “carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned”.