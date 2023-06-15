Starmer claims Sunak ‘weak’ for failing to block Boris Johnson’s honours list

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced claims of being “too weak” to block Boris Johnson’s honours list and allowing those who helped “cover up” lawbreaking to become lawmakers. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pressed his calls for an immediate general election after also questioning if the Prime Minister will block the honours list of his predecessor Liz Truss or “buckle to her as well”. Mr Sunak countered the attacks at Prime Minister’s Questions by criticising Labour peerage nominations, including that of former MP Tom Watson who now sits in the House of Lords as Lord Watson of Wyre Forest.