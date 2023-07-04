Steven Gerrard goes viral for trying to speak Arabic using scouse accent

Social media users have widely shared Steven Gerrard's unexpected attempt at speaking Arabic... with a scouse accent.

The former Liverpool captain is the latest big name to make the move to Saudi Arabia, after signing a two-year contract to become head coach of Al-Ettifaq. T

he 43-year-old has returned to management after being sacked by Aston Villa in October less than a year into the job after winning just two of their opening 12 Premier League games. “Without a doubt Gerrard’s presence will be an addition and a quantum leap to our league,” said Al-Ettifaq president Engineer Khaled Al-Dabel.

