Republic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin Airport

Home > Videos > Sport Republic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin AirportRepublic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin Airport Darragh KellyToday at 16:04Republic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin Airport Popular VideosMorePuffins departing early from Skellig MichaelDublin footballer Eoin Murchan serenades his team-mates on the Mansion House pianoGuard of honour held in Clones for 17-year-old victim of Monaghan crash Latest SportRepublic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin AirportToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 2nd August#IREvITA: Paul O'Connell speaks ahead of Ireland's World Cup warm-up gamesSnake brings cricket match to a halt in Sri LankaToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 1st AugustPremier League transfer update: Man United close in on Rasmus Hojlund deal‘She’s not the coach’ – Vera Pauw confirms she shut down Katie McCabe’s sideline plea for fresh legsIndo World Cup Daily: Tensions rise between Pauw and McCabe in controversial end to Ireland's World CupToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 31st July‘We'll be back next year for Sam’ – fans react to All-Ireland final for the agesShow more Top StoriesAgri-businessEverything you might need to know about the tax implications of separation for farm familiesIrish NewsSharon Osbourne: ‘England stole Ireland’s land and tortured its people, but you must move on’ Irish News‘I tried to revive them, but there was nothing I could do’ – heartbroken dad reveals attempt to save daughter and best friend after Monaghan debs crashInternational SoccerSinead Farrelly’s actions betray Katie McCabe’s words as stats far exceeded those of her captain Latest NewsMoreVideosMore stoppage time, Saudi spectre and City eye four in a row – PL talking points19:08CrimeMan (30) dies following one-punch attack in road rage incident in Dublin on Sunday19:06Golf‘The play-offs nearly owe me one at this stage’ – Shane Lowry hoping for change of fortune as he eyes FedEx Cup place18:54League of Ireland‘I was like a kid at Christmas’ – Dundalk favourite Daryl Horgan delighted to return to former club18:47VideosStepfather guilty of murdering 10-month-old found dead in cot18:35VideosLaura Whitmore in Profile18:35VideosFootage of the arrest of stepfather guilty of murdering 10-month-old18:34VideosDomhnall Gleeson: I don’t feel the need to apologise for having a famous father18:30Celebrity NewsDomhnall Gleeson: I don’t feel the need to apologise for having a famous father18:30BoxingKatie Taylor rematch with Chantelle Cameron confirmed for 3Arena on November 25th18:24