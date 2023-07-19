No fitness concerns over Declan Rice, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta allayed concerns over star signing Declan Rice’s fitness ahead of a potential first Arsenal appearance against the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday. The 24-year-old midfielder completed his British record £105million move from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium at the weekend. Rice travelled with his new team-mates to the United States but was unable to train in Washington DC on Monday, working on an exercise bike by the pitch.