Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, famous for his Irish jig touchdown celebration, dies aged 28

American football star Alex Collins, 28, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, has died in a motorcycle crash in South Florida, authorities said on Tuesday. The former National Football League (NFL) running back was riding a motorcycle that crashed into an SUV on Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Among his career accolades, Collins led the Ravens for rushing yards in the 2017 season. He also became a fan favourite in Seattle for his signature Irish dance touchdown celebration.