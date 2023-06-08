Danny Dyer says club's European win was 'a beautiful thing'

West Ham fan Danny Dyer said the club's Europa Conference League victory was a "beautiful thing". Dyer's daughter Dani is engaged to Hammers star Jarrod Bowen, who scored a goal at the death to seal West Ham's 2-1 victory over Fiorentina. Speaking about his future son-in-law's goal, Dyer said "it couldn't have gone any better". Dyer spoke to the PA Media news agency as he trained for Sunday's Soccer Aid match, which will raise money for UNICEF.