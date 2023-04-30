Smoke seen rising over Khartoum as fighting continues in crisis-hit Sudan.

Violence has continued in crisis-hit Sudan, as smoke was seen rising over the Khartoum skyline, and gunfire rang out near the International University of Africa on Saturday. Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted in parts of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a cease-fire between the country’s two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives. The civilian death toll jumped on Saturday to 411, according to the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, which monitors casualties. Some 2,023 civilians have been wounded so far, the group added, although the true toll is expected to be much higher.