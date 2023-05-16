Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire

A fire at a hostel in New Zealand killed at least six people on Tuesday and officials said they believe the toll could rise with 11 people still missing. The blaze broke out on the top floor of Loafers Lodge in the Wellington neighbourhood of Newtown just after midnight, police said, causing major structural damage that is hampering recovery efforts. "There is a significant amount of debris from the roof collapse but at this stage we have located six people," Bruce Stubbs, the incident commander from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) told a news conference. The cause of the fire is not known, but emergency services were treating the incident as suspicious. "This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us," FENZ Wellington District Commander Nick Pyatt said in a statement. "This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives."