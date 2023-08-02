Sirens blare across Warsaw in Poland to mark 79 years since the Warsaw uprising.

Home > Videos Sirens blare across Warsaw in Poland to mark 79 years since the Warsaw uprisingSirens blare across Warsaw in Poland to mark 79 years since the Warsaw uprising Olivia LynottToday at 12:41Sirens blare across Warsaw in Poland to mark 79 years since the Warsaw uprising. Popular VideosMoreCCTV: Nine cars collide with Northern Ireland garden wallGuard of honour held in Clones for 17-year-old victim of Monaghan crashDublin footballer Eoin Murchan serenades his team-mates on the Mansion House piano Latest Videos‘England stole Ireland’s land and tortured its people', Sharon Osbourne states on Bill Maher's podcastWhat are the investigations Donald Trump is facing?A high tide in Venice has caused flooding in St Mark's SquareGood samaritans' warning saves two from burning boat moments before its engulfed in flamesSirens blare across Warsaw in Poland to mark 79 years since the Warsaw uprisingToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 2nd AugustThe contenders for Ireland job if Vera Pauw leaves her postExplosions seen over Ukrainian capital Kyiv amid reports of Russian drone attacksOn This Day In History - August 2ndToday's News in 90 seconds - August 2ndShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsSharon Osbourne: ‘England stole Ireland’s land and tortured its people, but you must move on’ GAADavid Clifford is not the Messiah, he’s just an exceptionally brilliant footballer who can kick the odd wideIrish News‘I tried to revive them, but there was nothing I could do’ – heartbroken dad reveals attempt to save daughter and best friend after Monaghan debs crashSouth KerryKerry community’s anger at another two-hour wait for gardaí to arrive at crash scene Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsRevealed: What Irish people have Googled more than anything else in last 20 years14:34SoccerJamaica knock out Brazil to reach last 16 of World Cup14:18EducationChildren in care are more likely to miss school or drop out, according to CSO14:13Irish NewsWaitress left waiting over a year to get paid for work at Temple Bar Shops restaurant14:11PoliticsSex for rent to be banned under legislation published by Sinn Féin 14:10League of Ireland‘We understand we risk losing a player for nothing’ – Rovers boss Stephen Bradley insists no fire-sale of Jack Byrne14:00Irish NewsKiea McCann’s debs date shares photo of couple hours before Monaghan crash tragedy13:58Videos‘England stole Ireland’s land and tortured its people', Sharon Osbourne states on Bill Maher's podcast13:41VideosWhat are the investigations Donald Trump is facing?13:40NewsDepartment of Agriculture transferred whistleblower after he made protected disclosure - lawyer13:35