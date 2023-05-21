Sinn Fein emerges as largest party at end of marathon council elections count
Sinn Fein has emerged as the largest party in local government in Northern Ireland for the first time after making large gains in the council elections. Vice president Michelle O'Neill described her party's victory as "momentous" and said the result sent a message that Stormont should return. However, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that his party had polled strongly but conceded unionism needed to learn lessons from the election.