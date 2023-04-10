Sinn Fein criticises DUP and eviction ban during Easter Rising speech

Rishi Sunak has stressed the bravery and compromise exhibited by the leaders who secured the Good Friday Agreement as he called for powersharing to swiftly return to Northern Ireland. On the 25th anniversary of the peace deal, the Prime Minister celebrated the “difficult decisions” taken and “political imagination” displayed to end the Troubles. “So we must get on with the business of governance,” he said in a statement on Monday, ahead of talks to get Stormont running again intensifying.