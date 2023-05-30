Simon Harris says garda recruitment age limit should be reconsidered

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said he “does not feel particularly comfortable” with an upper age limit for garda recruitment. The legislation governing recruitment to An Garda Siochana states that the maximum age at which a person may apply to join An Garda Siochana as a full-time member is 35. However, earlier this year the Labour Court determined this was unlawful and amounted to discrimination on the grounds of age. That decision has been appealed against.