Shocking CCTV footage shows teen gang attack on US tourist as family launch fundraiser to travel to Ireland

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment American tourist Stephen Termini was set upon and seriously assaulted in Dublin city centre.

Mr Termini (57), a musician from Buffalo in New York, was kicked and punched in the head multiple times during an unprovoked assault, just yards from Store Street garda station on Wednesday night.

The video shows the moment Mr Termini walks down Talbot Street past a group of seemingly teenage boys and girls and stops to circle back as if something has caught his attention.

A bus then blocks off the view of the camera but when it leaves a teenage boy can be seen kicking Mr Termini.

By this stage most of the girls who were present flee the scene, except one who remains but was not involved in any violence.

Mr Termini is then dragged around the corner to Store Street and out of view of the camera.

After the attack the teens then disperse in different directions.

Within five minutes of the attack starting, two gardai can be seen on CCTV coming around from Store Street Station and running up Talbot Street towards Connolly Station.

Gardaí believe three youths, all aged between 14 and 15, were involved in the attack and expect to make arrests over the incidents. They have been identified from the CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Termini was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a coma with life-altering injuries.

His family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds in order to travel to Ireland and be by his side.

So far, it has raised $41,701 (€37,455) of its $10,000 target.

In a statement, Stephen’s sister Michelle said her brother had always dreamed of visiting Ireland and had been “saving every penny” to afford the trip after losing his wife to illness last April.

She said the family feel “so very helpless” and are desperate to be with him in his time of “dire need”.

“He was trying to trace our family that emigrated to the US from Dublin. His mother, Ann Donnelly was from county Mayo,” she said.

“It’s been difficult to find any trace of them from here, so he thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland.

“Our mother's last request was to be buried in Ireland (2004). He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time but longed to visit her final resting place.

“He has two sons, Michael and Jesse who were denied knowledge of their Irish Heritage. My husband and I are recently retired nurses who served on the "Front Lines" of the Covid pandemic.”

Michelle said she didn't worry about her brother visiting Ireland as he's been a “long time traveler”.

“Steve's love of music (we were a very musical family) and art appreciation were (thankfully) passed on to his children,” she said.

“We feel so very helpless as none of us can afford the trip to be with him in his time of dire need.

“I understand that he may lose one of his eyes and suffer lifelong disability from this unfortunate incident. Thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. God bless yall."