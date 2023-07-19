‘She's our Ringsend Rose, we’re so proud of her,’ says uncle of Ireland soccer player Abbie Larkin

Houses in the area are covered in Irish flags and there was even an “Abbie Wall” created in the centre of Ringsend for the 18-year-old. Michael Larkin, Abbie’s uncle, told Independent.ie: “Abbie Larkin is my favourite niece, she was always my favourite niece and will always be my favourite niece. She's our Ringsend Rose, our Ringsend hero at the end of the day no matter what happens. “We’ve 64 nephews and nieces in the family, she’s the favourite now. We were hoping she’d get picked and when she did, we had a family meeting and started planning. We all came together and got everyone out to decorate the area. “We’ve seen everyone get involved in decorating Ringsend. We planned to have a major big screening, we jumped hoops and it’s in Irishtown Stadium tomorrow. Everyone is helping, they’re all onboard in the community. “Vera Pauw said the Abbie Wall was magical. They’re all talking about it over there. People have come from all over the place to see it. We had people from the Nigerian Embassy over to see it and take photographs. “Myself and Ronan have been building this since Saturday in the lashing rain with all the Larkin family. I’m Abbie’s uncle, she’s playing for Ireland, she’s just turned 18. We’ve named this the Abbie Wall and it’s nearly finished. Michael says there’s no community like Ringsend and he’s excited for Abbie to return, whatever the outcome at the World Cup. “The Abbie song is absolutely amazing; it’s being played all over Sydney. “There’s no community like Ringsend, that’s the bottom line, that’s from the heart. Win, lose or draw, we’ll welcome her home on a rooftop bus with all the Larkos on it, we might need four double decker’s. “It’ll be amazing tomorrow for all the kids. I went through Italia ‘90 and we were painting the houses and footpaths.” John Behan also spoke to Independent.ie whilst enjoying a quiet pint in his local pub, the Yacht Tavern. “They should change the name of this pub to Larkins. Paul, the guy behind the bar, is doing crisp sandwiches for the 11am kick off. We’ll be here for half 10. Apparently, he’s giving pensioner prices for everyone for the duration of the match. There’s a lot of ex-players coming here too. “Abbie is fantastic, it’s a great achievement. She’s made her family and herself so proud. I was at mass two weeks ago and even the parish priest was talking about her. I’m hoping she’s a big part of the world cup. We’re so proud of her. “My uncle is Billy Behan, the famous Manchester United scout. My father played for Rovers, and he was the first person to score a hattrick in the free state cup final.