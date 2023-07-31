‘She’s not the coach’ – Vera Pauw confirms she shut down Katie McCabe’s sideline plea for fresh legs
Vera Pauw has confirmed that her captain Katie McCabe requested fresh legs as a tiring Irish side held on for an historic first World Cup point against Nigeria. And she also confirmed that a heated exchange with her best player took place as she refused. McCabe – who issued an oblique Twitter post with a zipped face emoji after the game – was visibly energised as she approached the bench in the 70th minute looking for changes.