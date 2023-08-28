See all the glamour in Kerry at Ladies day in Killarney

The winner of this year's AugustFest Ladies Day in Killarney Serena Delaney says she has never ‘so much has won a scratch card before’ so there was great excitement when he was announced as the best-dressed lady. While she has previously been a finalist in Ladies Day on several occasions, including as a fellow finalist with this year’s Judge an award winning milliner and fashion bloggerJennifer Wrynne 10 years ago, she is now leading the way in the fashion stakes. Dressed to kill in pink with a pink patterned Sarah Jane Dress complete with a rented headpiece from Marc Millinery in Cork she wowed the crowds and the judges. She bought the dress online from Asos with a birthday voucher from her sister but has since become obsesses with Sarah Jane dresses and now has several of them in her wardrobe.