Second man arrested as search for Chloe Mitchell continues

Police investigating the disappearance of Co Antrim woman Chloe Mitchell have arrested a second man. The 34-year-old was detained in the Ballymena area on Saturday morning. Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre. A major search operation continued in the town on Saturday. A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Thursday in connection with the case. Police have secured a 36-hour extension to his detention period. Several of the searches have focused on the area around the Braid River in the Co Antrim town. The Community Search and Rescue organisation has been assisting police in the operation. On Saturday, officers made a renewed appeal for information about Ms Mitchell’s disappearance.