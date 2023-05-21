Sean Dyche calls for one final push from Everton in Premier League survival bid

Sean Dyche called for one final push from Everton after they snatched a dramatic point in their fight for survival. Yerry Mina’s last-gasp leveller earned a 1-1 draw at Wolves as the Toffees continued to cling to their Premier League status. The equaliser, in the ninth minute of stoppage time, cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan’s first-half opener. But if Leeds beat West Ham on Sunday, they will move above the Toffees and push them into the relegation zone – Leicester can also overhaul them with victory at Newcastle on Monday. Everton – two points above the drop zone – host Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season but face a nervous wait to see if they will start the game in the bottom three.

