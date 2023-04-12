Scientists design robot hand that can grasp objects based on wrist movement
University of Cambridge
Credit: University of Cambridge Scientists have designed a robotic hand that can grasp objects – and not drop them – using just the movement of its wrist and the feeling in its “skin”. Researchers from the University of Cambridge said the mechanical hand does not require its fingers to move independently and uses “passive” movement of the wrists, making the technology low-cost as well as energy-efficient.