‘Sassy little princess’ Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, remembered a year on from her death

The mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel said her “sassy little princess” has touched the community, a year on from the shooting. Olivia died on August 22 last year after she was shot by Thomas Cashman, who chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into her family home in Dovecot, Liverpool. A year on from the shooting, her mother Cheryl Korbel, 47, who was hit in the wrist by the bullet which killed her daughter, said she wanted Olivia to be remembered as a “sassy little princess”, who was “cheeky” and “loved life”. Ms Korbel said Olivia had left an impact on the community and was remembered with a garden in Court Hey Park, Knowsley, which features a butterfly mosaic and will be used by schoolchildren for workshops.