Sarina Wiegman praised England’s resilience after they recovered from conceding a late equaliser to beat Brazil on penalties in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley. The Lionesses led through Ella Toone’s 23rd-minute finish until the third minute of stoppage time, when Mary Earps spilled a cross and substitute Andressa Alves fired in to bring things level at 1-1 and take the contest to spot-kicks.