Sam Ryder delights Eurovision fans with impromptu performance on Liverpool docks

Sam Ryder delights Eurovision fans with impromptu performance on Liverpool docks

Sam Ryder wowed fans with an impromptu performance on Liverpool’s historic docks ahead of the next knock-out round at Eurovision. The 33-year-old singer, who came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man, performed a short set from the steps of the Grade l listed Albert Dock Traffic Office. Dressed in a turquoise and green cardigan with a matching hair clip holding back his long blonde hair, he was accompanied by an acoustic guitarist.

Popular VideosMore