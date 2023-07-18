Safety fears for children over cars mounting footpaths on Richmond Road

Residents living on Richmond Road in north Dublin are calling for a reduction of traffic amid ongoing safety issues with motorists driving on footpaths. In a video posted on social media over the weekend, vehicles are seen mounting the footpath with children and pedestrians forced to move out of the way to allow two-way traffic on the narrow road. Residents of the Richmond Road and Grace Park Avenue Residents Association have said the narrow street has become a “rat run” with two-way traffic and HGVs driving and parking on the footpath.