S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has died 'unexpectedly' at the age of 46, his family and the pop group announced. The singer, who weeks ago was confirmed to be part of an upcoming 25th anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset. In a statement released to the PA news agency, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: 'It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.'