Ryanair founder’s son in row over graveyard access

A son of Ryanair founder Tony Ryan is in dispute over a right of way mourners use to access a graveyard. Shane Ryan’s Kilboy Estate, a Georgian period home and stud farm in Tipperary, introduced security measures limiting access to a burial ground bordering his land. This includes the installation of an electronic mechanical gate, CCTV cameras and opening hours. “The dead are locked in, and the living are locked out,” one local, Anne Marie Maher, told the Sunday Independent. Mourners said it feels like they are “under surveillance” when tending graves or paying respects to deceased loved ones. They claim to have been visited by gardaí and Kilboy Estate’s security team on multiple occasions, alarming some visitors. They feel let down by gardaí, the Data Protection Commissioner and the county council with the saga at an impasse, said Kilboy Burial Ground Committee spokesperson Dr Tom Collins. “There are options open to the committee but I don’t think we can consider a legal action. This is David versus Goliath. The committee has €700 in its account, and if costs were awarded against us we couldn’t afford it. “We would be happy if control of access was in public hands,” he added.