Ryanair deliver its 'Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open' petition to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's office

Ryanair delivered its 'Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open' petition to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's office, backed by over 1.1 million signatures from disgruntled passengers. The petition calls for the EU Commission to safeguard overflights and the freedom of movement during repeated air traffic control (ATC) strikes, which have seen a staggering 57 strike days in the first five months of 2023, ten times more than the previous year.