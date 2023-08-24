Ryanair and Emirates are hiring cabin crew in Ireland – here's what you need to know about salaries, perks and height restrictions

Are you a morning person, at least 5ft 2in/157cm in height, able to swim 25m unaided and have “bags of enthusiasm”? If so, your ears may perk up at Ryanair’s announcement of “a major recruitment drive” for 150 cabin crew based in Dublin, Cork and Shannon. Ryanair’s recruitment event takes place in Swords, Co Dublin, on Wednesday, August 30 – an open day where applicants can learn about cabin crew roles, which have a salary of “up to €27,000”. Emirates is hosting open days on September 6 in Dublin, September 8, in Galway, September 22 in Limerick and September 24 in Cork. Its salaries are tax-free, and average at around AED10,388 (€2,591) a month, the airline says – which amounts to more than €31,000 a year.