Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly arriving at Oireachtas

Home > Videos Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly arriving at OireachtasRyan Tubridy and manager Noel Kelly arriving at Oireachtas Steve HumphreysToday at 12:04Ryan Tubridy and manager Noel Kelly arriving at Oireachtas Popular VideosMoreCommunity Garda sings ‘Never Alone’ at the 52nd Annual Willie Clancy Summer SchoolCar that fell from rooftop cleared from Dublin street People take part in the Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin march Latest VideosRyan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly arriving at OireachtasToday's News in 90 Seconds - July 11thHow to save money on your health insuranceTDs clash on Nature Restoration Law in the DáilHighlights from day eight at WimbledonTeenager says nothing unlawful happened with BBC presenter – reportAnthony Joshua not ‘wasting time’ waiting for Tyson Fury or Deontay WilderOn This Day In History - July 11thMeet the Cavan couple who wanted an escape from their day jobs so started their own lamb, pork and egg business from homeMore violent scenes on Hill 16 during Kilkenny v Clare All-Ireland SHC semi-finalShow more Top StoriesHealth FeaturesOut of office: We know the importance of switching off during holidays – but how do we actually do it? Your expert guideCommentConor McKeon: GAA unlikely to change Hill 16 after second brawl in a fortnightIrish NewsGardaí detail last movements of murdered mum Antoinette Smith whose remains were found on mountain after she went missing 36 years agoIrish NewsSky Racing threatens to quit Ireland over gambling adverts Bill Latest NewsMoreTelevisionDoes The Bear depict what it’s really like in professional kitchens in Ireland?12:21MoviesHollywood needs to let go of the stealth cliffhanger trend12:20HurlingRoy Curtis: ‘Eoin Murphy’s save was hurling’s Gordon Banks moment – a snapshot of perfect soulful expression’12:17Irish NewsLIVE | Angry and emotional Ryan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’ as he addresses Oireachtas committee12:16World NewsGiant panda gives birth to twins at South Korean theme park12:06VideosRyan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly arriving at Oireachtas12:04Celebrity NewsBBC presenter allegations will be ‘swiftly and rigorously’ investigated, says PM11:55Irish NewsRyan Tubridy details ‘7 untruths’ in RTÉ pay scandal as he calls controversy his ‘darkest hour’ in Oireachtas opening statement11:54Irish NewsLATEST | Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly at odds with RTÉ amid claims ex-CFO Breda O’Keefe made offer to underwrite €75,000 payment11:45Celebrity NewsMPs would be ill-advised to name BBC presenter in Commons – Cabinet minister11:30