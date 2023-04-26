Ryan Mason has insisted he is ready to step into the top job at Tottenham and promised a reaction after Sunday’s humiliating defeat at Newcastle. Mason is Spurs’ third head coach of a chaotic campaign after Cristian Stellini was dismissed on Monday following the 6-1 loss at St James’ Park. This is Mason’s second stint as caretaker after he performed the same role at the end of the 2020-21 season when Jose Mourinho was sacked. He became the youngest ever Premier League manager at the time and, despite being only 31, the ex-Tottenham midfielder is up for the challenge over the next six matches, having developed his coaching skills during the five years since his premature retirement in 2018.