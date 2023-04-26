Ryan Mason has insisted he is ready to step into the top job at Tottenham
Ryan Mason has insisted he is ready to step into the top job at Tottenham and promised a reaction after Sunday’s humiliating defeat at Newcastle. Mason is Spurs’ third head coach of a chaotic campaign after Cristian Stellini was dismissed on Monday following the 6-1 loss at St James’ Park. This is Mason’s second stint as caretaker after he performed the same role at the end of the 2020-21 season when Jose Mourinho was sacked. He became the youngest ever Premier League manager at the time and, despite being only 31, the ex-Tottenham midfielder is up for the challenge over the next six matches, having developed his coaching skills during the five years since his premature retirement in 2018.