Russian mercenary chief calling for rebellion reaches city of Rostov-on-Don
The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who is calling for an armed rebellion to remove Russia’s defence minister has confirmed that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don after crossing the Russian border from Ukraine. The city is home to the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s claim in a video posted on social media is the first confirmation that he was in Rostov.