Russia says it has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russia’s investigative committee has said it has confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the mercenary group Wagner, was killed in a plane crash. Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement that forensic testing identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of Wednesday’s crash and the findings “conform to the manifest” of the plane. The statement did not offer any details as to what might have caused the crash.