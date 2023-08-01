Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

Russian authorities have accused Kyiv of another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones, one of which hit a building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early on Sunday. Russian officials have claimed that the intensified attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “the war is gradually coming back to Russian territory,” but stopped short of taking responsibility for the attacks.