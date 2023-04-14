Runner who witnessed late Queen’s coronation hopes King’s coronation will help people appreciate printed images

A photographer’s runner who witnessed the late Queen’s coronation while perched high up on scaffolding inside Westminster Abbey hopes the King’s coronation will make people better appreciate the power of printed images. Alex Falk was just 17 and working for the Press Association on Coronation Day 70 years ago. It was his job on June 2 1953 to assist photographers during the ceremony and afterwards make his way as quickly as he could back to Fleet Street, carrying a satchel full of precious 5×4 inch double dark slides to be processed.