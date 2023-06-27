RTE's top presenters release statements on earnings. Miriam O’Callaghan issued a statement today on their pay amid the furore over undeclared extra fees for Ryan Tubridy over several years. The most recently published figures show Bryan Dobson took a pay cut between 2020 and 2021. From €217,332 to €209,282. In 2019, Mary Wilson earned €196,961. In 2020, her salary went up to €204,537. In 2021, it dropped back to down to 2019 figures and remains at this. Claire Byrne revealed she is now being paid €280,000 – a drop of €70,000 since she gave up her Monday night television show. Joe Duffy said he signed a four-year contract in 2019, and this year agreed to a two-year extension with the “exact same conditions, no changes and no increases”. Brendan O’Connor confirmed that his pay is the same since 2021. He earned €238,753 in 2020, which increased to €245,004 in 2021.