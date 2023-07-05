RTÉ staff member had car on loan for five years and only gave it back yesterday

TDs and senators on the Oireachtas Media Committee grill RTÉ bosses for a second time over the Ryan Tubridy extra payments controversy. It has emerged that there is more than the one ‘barter account’ used to make secret payments to presenter Tubridy, as well as being used for corporate hospitality, while fresh details have been released about the pay and expenses of senior management. Documents released by RTÉ to the committee showed lavish spending, including tickets to Garth Brooks, Harry Styles and Spice Girls concerts, as well as sporting events, for clients, as well as spending on international flights. It also emerged that Toy Show The Musical made a loss of €2.2m for the national broadcaster.