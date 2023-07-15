RTÉ scandal contradictions: Underwriting the Renault agreement

There are differing recollections of RTÉ’s underwriting of its tripartite agreement with Ryan Tubridy and car company Renault. The former Late Late Show presenter was paid €150,000 by RTÉ under the agreement in lieu of two €75,000 payments per year from Renault. Noel Kelly provided the PAC with an email from former RTÉ chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe dated February 20, 2020, saying the broadcaster “can provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract”. This goes directly against O’Keefe’s recollection of events. She said the management team were against the underwriting. The former CFO said she was unaware of any underwriting of the agreement by RTÉ until it was reported in the media. RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch told the PAC on Thursday that the broadcaster maintains the February 2020 email did not represent a contractual agreement to underwrite the fees. Former director general Dee Forbes verbally committed to underwrite the agreement in May 2020, he said.