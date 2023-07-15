RTÉ scandal contradictions: Meetings between Kelly and Forbes

Kelly rejected claims that he had influence at the top level of RTÉ and said he had never had a one-on-one meeting with Ms Forbes. “I’ve only ever met Dee Forbes with her legal team. I’ve never had a cup of tea with Dee Forbes, I have never met her for lunch, I have never met her for dinner, I don’t know Dee Forbes,” he said. Mr Lynch provided PAC with records of a Microsoft Teams call on April 25, 2022, which was only attended by Mr Kelly and Ms Forbes.