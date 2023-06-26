RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes resigns after presenter payments row
RTE director-general Dee Forbes has announced her resignation from the Irish national broadcaster, adding she is “ultimately responsible” following the fallout from undisclosed payments made to star presenter Ryan Tubridy. Ms Forbes had been suspended from the position last week. In a statement, Ms Forbes said: “I regret very much the upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTE, its staff and the unease created among the public in recent days."