Rough sleepers are building make-shift camps in suburbs of Dublin

As homeless figures reach a new high, many rough sleepers are choosing to build make-shift camps in the leafy suburbs of Dublin.

Fears of assaults on the streets of the capital and in emergency accommodation have prompted the homeless to move further afield in search for a safe place.

The number of homeless reached a new record last month of 12,600 people, according to new figures published by the Department of Housing.

The figures show an increase of 159 people now facing homelessness since May and an overall 20pc increase compared to the same time last year.

The figures also show a new record number of 1,804 families now homeless reaching a level not seen for almost five years.

Meanwhile, hidden amongst the trees in an area of Dublin, a growing encampment of tents have been pitched with homeless seeking refuge and safety.

The camp, visited by Independent.ie, contains about 14 tents nestled in the trees with no sanitation, cooking or water facilities.

Many of the city’s homeless refuse to use state provided emergency accommodation due to the high level of drug use, assaults and theft in the hostels, most of which are clustered in the city centre.

Camps such as this provide safety in a vulnerable group.

Padraig Drummond, chief executive of Streetlink Homeless Support, said: “There are seven people in this area and there is another bunch on the other side. About 14 tents with 14 people, give or take, and this is a small area.

Mr Drummond said homeless conditions in the city are “atrocious” and rough sleepers are relying on homeless services for food, clothing and sanitation.

“It’s a campsite. There is no sanitation for rough sleepers,” he said.

The encampment has been carefully constructed with wooden pallets used to build walls, shelving and pieces of furniture.

The tents are perched off the ground with wooden pallets, while awnings have been erected over the tents with ropes and blankets.

More ropes are tied between the trees creating a clothes line to dry clothes, and a line of shoes sit on top of the crates, dripping wet.

Battery powered twinkling lights are hung around the pallets, in an attempt to make the dreary camp a home, while a wheelbarrow sheltered under a tree is used as a wardrobe.

Mr Drummond said: “It’s definitely getting worse. They [government] are saying across the board that homelessness is falling but we are seeing it differently on the ground.

“People just won’t go into the hostels or emergency accommodation out of fear. You are put into a dormitory room with strangers or people who have chronic addiction issues.

“They know that when you fall asleep you are going to get robbed.”

The rough sleepers in this camp spend the day “tapping”, which means begging outside shops in the city.

“I visit here every day or every other day and I link them in with other outreach services to come and give them hot meals,” said Mr Drummond.

He says the figures of rough sleepers being reported by Dublin Regional Homeless Executive are far below the actual number.

“The DRHE reported in the first three months of the year there were 85 rough sleepers in the entire Dublin region. We had 117 on the northside of Dublin alone that week,” he said.

A spokesperson for the DRHE said: The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) funds the Dublin Simon Outreach Team to work directly with rough sleepers from 7am to 1am daily and assist any individuals they encounter to access emergency accommodation.

“The DRHE does not comment on individual cases.”