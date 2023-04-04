Rory McIlroy in a ‘good place’ for Masters bid after ‘breakthrough’ last year

A relaxed Rory McIlroy believes he has all the ingredients to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam after shedding some scar tissue from previous failures. His best finish of second came last year thanks to a stunning closing 64 which included an eagle and six birdies, the last coming from a greenside bunker on the 18th and prompting an exuberant celebration. McIlroy, who famously held a four-shot lead after 54 holes in 2011 only to collapse to a closing 80, said: “I think you have to go through everything.