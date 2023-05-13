Rory Gallagher in Profile

Rory Gallagher, the Derry senior football manager at the centre of domestic abuse allegations this week, has charted one of the most unusual GAA careers of modern times. Last year, he became the first man to manage three different counties to an Ulster final, plotting Derry’s first provincial success since 2008. In the GAA, where members tend to stay with a single club and almost always one county for life, Gallagher’s broad journey runs contrary to GAA norms.